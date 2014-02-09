Karlie Kloss, Joan Smalls & More Bleach Brows for Alex Wang (and Rock Comb Overs)

While Alexander Wang has the “urban, cool girl” beauty look pretty much down pat, he adds a twist to it season after season to keep us on our toes – and the “cool girls” among us trendy. This season, Wang chose to make the look a touch futuristic and boyish. The hair was actually inspired by a drawing that Wang sketched out, a nod to the comb overs that men had in the ’60s, with an odd parting. That part was actually colored in with makeup for the show, and hairstylist Guido Palau for Redken said that that’s what the challenge is in making it new to the eye, by adding color or a drawn in parting it makes it look a bit fake and more appealing to the eye. The overall goal of the look was to have a helmet-like effect, and while there were ponytails, they were tucked in to the clothing.

MORE: How to Make the Perfect Lipstick Cocktail For Burnt Berry Lips From Rebecca Minkoff

For the makeup, Diane Kendal for NARS created dewy skin with bleached brows – on everyone. She wanted to take the brows away to complete the futuristic, monotone look since there is a lot of color in Wang’s collection. Considering bleaching brows can be quite the task (and Wang is a big name show with girls like Karlie Kloss, Joan Smalls and Candice Swanepoel), we had to know if anyone resisted to the look. Kendal said that there was some resistance (Joan Smalls in particular since her brows are so dark) but everyone went for the look in the end for the sake of fashion. Kendal also added that they were of course dyeing the brows back after the show, but for the time being, what do you think of these famous faces sans eyebrows?