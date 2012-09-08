Alexander Wang That You Can Afford: His Spring 2013 Sally Hansen Nail Polish Collab

Alexander Wang is well-known for his edgy style, and for the spring 2013 season he has teamed up with Sally Hansen once again to create two limited edition nail polish shades (that the designer named himself) to complement his runway collection. The shades, named Dune (a neutral beige) and White Out (a classic white) will be part of the Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure range beginning next spring.

For Wang’s collection, he chose to explore the deconstructed volume and structure of fabric to create new silhouettes that embody a lightness and delicacy, hence choosing neutral nail shades to complement that collection. For his runway show, he used two coats of the neutral beige polish, Dune.

The two polishes will be $7.99 each and available for a limited time at drugstores near you.