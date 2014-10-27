Beauty Buzz: Alexa Chung’s Cool Girl Beauty Secrets, Lena Dunham’s Green Hair, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Lena Dunham now has pastel green hair, and we are kind of hoping she continues to try all of the colors of the rainbow. [People StyleWatch]

2. Blogger Chiara Ferragni of The Blonde Salad shows what it takes to get ready for a red carpet event (and advises not to overdo it in order to look like your best self). [Byrdie]

3. The juice cleanse craze has developed into more than just a diet trend, but rather an overall skin care trend. [WWD]

4. Have a spoon handy? Here are six beauty hacks that you can do with it. [Daily Makeover]

5. Alexa Chung spills all of her cool girl beauty secrets (and nail loves) that you need to know. [Style.com]