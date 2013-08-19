Beauty Buzz: Alexa Chung Teams Up With Eyeko, Keri Russell’s Premiere Look, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Alexa Chung partners up with indie beauty brand Eyeko on an upcoming liner and mascara set. [WWD]

2. In other news, Michael Bloomberg, (NYC’s current mayor) spent 13k on a copper bathtub. The more you know. [The Vivant]

3. Nest Fragrances will soon be entering Sephora stores, with the brand rolling out in stores starting Sept. 30. [WWD]

4. See how Gwyneth Paltrow has transformed her hair over the years. [Daily Makeover]

5. The gorgeous Keri Russell explains her daily routine, and makeup artist Tina Turnbow tells how to get her “Austenland” premiere look. [The Cut]

Image via WWD