We Need to Know What Mascara Alexa Chung Keeps in Her Beauty Stash

There are many factors to consider when searching for a holy grail mascara. The formula can’t be too irritating. It also should give your lashes volume and lift without the buildup; sort-of like a dry shampoo does to second-day hair. It also gets a high mark for bold color payoff; meaning friends shouldn’t have to squint their eyes to see your lashes when you start waxing poetic about whatever product you’re using.

More often than not, we depend on word of mouth and photo evidence before purchasing a tube. And though Alexa Chung has yet to reveal what mascara she recently wore to Stella McCartney’s Spring 2019 Paris Fashion Week show, we’re already obsessed and ready to purchase with credit cards in hand.

In a series of street style shots from outside the event, the British writer, model and fashion designer stood out in a season-appropriate trench coat and her usual chestnut brown lob, while her seemingly (almost) makeup-free face leaves plenty of room for her lashes to take center stage. And inside the show, we got an even closer look at her dewy beat:

Again, we have no idea what product Chung is wearing, but if her go-to makeup artist’s Instagram page is any indication, we’ve got one brand in mind. Gregoris Pyrpylis, who shared the look on his Instagram Stories, is also an EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) Make Up Ambassador for Shiseido.

The brand has six different mascara offerings (in addition to a lash serum), with its newest being the ImperialLash MascaraInk, also available in a waterproof formula. According the brand’s website, the main benefits are length, volume and definition, all made possible with a crown tip that can grab hard-to-reach lashes, like those on the lower lash line.

Perhaps we’ve just solved this short-lived mystery…and added a new item to our beauty wishlist.