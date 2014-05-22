News: Alexa Chung’s New Beauty Venture; the Easiest Outdoor Workout

Alexa Chung has teamed up with Nails Inc. for her very own polish line. In addition, she will be the face of the brand’s new NailKale, a good-for-nails base coat containing the buzzy superfood. [Beauty High]

In preparation for her upcoming nuptials, Kim Kardashian treated herself to this $550 vegan facial. [NY Mag]

Who knew that GIFs could give you such a good workout? [Elle]

We couldn’t be more excited for Lorde‘s MAC collection—here’s what the songstress herself has to say about it. [BellaSugar]