Alexa Chung Teams Up With Nails Inc. For Polish Line

Alexa Chung is no stranger to a beauty collaboration (here’s looking at you, Eyeko), but her latest venture with Nails Inc. has us extra giddy. The nail polish brand has teamed up with the British style icon for a polish collection to be released August 2014.

While Chung is known more for her signature cat eye and choppy haircut, the nail polish line is sure to fall in line with her “cool girl” aesthetic. The fabric-inspired polishes will come in a range of six shades, and will feature both smooth and textured polish. Plus, with a new bottle design, it looks like the brand is making big moves. In addition, Chung will be the face of Nails Inc.’s new NailKale, a superfood base coat that’s as healthy for your nails as kale is to the rest of your body.

