Beauty Buzz: 5 Hair Lessons From Alexa Chung, Workouts You Can Do On the Beach, More

1. Alexa Chung, the original long bob pioneer, shares five unexpected lessons about hair. [The Cut]

2. A complete guide to glazing your hair at home. [The Beauty Department]

3. If you’re heading somewhere tropical this summer (who isn’t?), here are three workouts you can do on the beach. [Daily Makeover]

4. Pucker up, girls. Here are the 10 best lip colors of summer. [Marie Claire]

5. Heading for an eyebrow threading? Read this first. [Popsugar Beauty]

