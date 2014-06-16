Beauty Buzz: How to Nail Alexa Chung’s Cat Eye, The Best Highlights for Your Face, and More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Thinking about highlights? Here’s how to choose the best style for you. [Daily Makeover]

2. Constantly trying to get the perfect cat eye? Alexa Chung’s now on video teaching you how to get the look she wears every day so you can nail it, too. [Fashionista]

3. Suffering from rosacea? Here’s what you should know now. [Huffington Post]

4. Kaley Cuoco told People Magazine that her haircut was inspired by Michelle Williams’ Louis Vuitton campaign. Celebrities, they’re just like us. [People Style Watch]

5. Need a little hairstyle inspiration? Follow these celebrity hairstylists on Instagram. [Teen Vogue]