Beauty Buzz: How to Nail Alexa Chung’s Cat Eye, The Best Highlights for Your Face, and More

Augusta Falletta
by
alexa chung

Alexa Chung for Lisa Eldridge

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Thinking about highlights? Here’s how to choose the best style for you. [Daily Makeover]

2. Constantly trying to get the perfect cat eye? Alexa Chung’s now on video teaching you how to get the look she wears every day so you can nail it, too. [Fashionista]

3. Suffering from rosacea? Here’s what you should know now. [Huffington Post]

4. Kaley Cuoco told People Magazine that her haircut was inspired by Michelle Williams’ Louis Vuitton campaign. Celebrities, they’re just like us. [People Style Watch]

5. Need a little hairstyle inspiration? Follow these celebrity hairstylists on Instagram. [Teen Vogue]

