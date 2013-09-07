Alex Wang Takes On the Beach Wave: Get the Grunge Version of the Look

Every season the Alexander Wang show is a must-see in our books. Everyone knows that the models will be top-notch, and while the beauty look never strays too far from the “downtown cool” Wang girl, it’s always something that can actually be taken off the runway.

For the spring show that was no different, with the makeup consisting of a “raw beauty” created by Diane Kendal for NARS. She prepped the skin with NARSskin Aqua Gel Oil Free Moisturizer and simply used concealer where needed, applying it with a brush only on blemishes – not even under the eyes. Kendal then brushed the eyebrows up with Oural Brow Gel (a clear gel) and finished the look with a lip balm.

The hair – a gorgeous tousled wave that was reminiscent of a beach wave (gasp!) – was what everyone was gushing about though. Hairstylist Guido Palau for Redken created a late ’90s era wave inspired by Claudia Schiffer. He noted that it was grunge-y yet glam, adding thickness where needed with extensions, and leaving messy middle parts. The curl was simply created by curling hair in different directions with an iron and of course not clamping down on the ends, to let them have that tousled look (and messing them up a bit once you’ve finished your curl). Palau also added Redken’s Powder Refresh for a piece-y texture, and finished the look with Redken Quick Tease 15.

As for the nails, Essie created a chalky nail with two coats of Essie’s Sand Tropez and one coat of Matte About You, a matte top coat.

