How Alessandra Ambrosio Prioritizes Self-Care When Staying Put Isn’t Always Possible

It’s been well over a year since Alessandra Ambrosio retired from the Victoria’s Secret runway, but in no way has work slowed down for the Brazilian beauty.

She continues to book campaigns with brands like the lingerie- and beachwear-focused LASCANA, cover international magazines and work the runway, all while raising two kids and maintaining a low-key home life for them. That naturally includes a decent amount of exposure to social media, which the 37-year-old tries to view as a form of self-care.

“For me, I have to use social media as entertainment in a way,” she tells StyleCaster. “I try to focus on the good parts, especially people helping and embracing certain causes. It should be fun.”

And when that doesn’t work, there’s always putting on a bikini and hopping into the Jacuzzi to unwind and listen to music. For Ambrosio, having a job that requires an insane amount of travel has taught her the importance of embracing those seemingly mundane but deeply restorative activities, like throwing on a face mask or checking out the spa of whatever hotel she’s staying at.

Ahead, she breaks down her go-to feel goods, including guilty pleasure foods and what wearing comfort looks like to her.

On-the-Go Pampering

Depending on where I am, I like going to the spa to get a massage too. [Self-care is] definitely on the go. When I travel, I’ll do a mask on the plane. My friend Mimi Luzon has this great anti-wrinkle mask that you can put on and leave all night. Or if you’re on a plane, you can also wear it because it’s see-through, so no one can see it. I was recently in Cabo at the new Montage Hotel too, and they had a wonderful spa; the massages were incredible. I love aromatherapy too. Essential oils always inspire me and put me in a good mood. I love lavender, peppermint and lemongrass.

Feel-Good Beauty Staples

Every morning, I put on a vitamin C serum, I always wear a cream with sunblock. If I leave the house, I’ll put on a little cream blush—there’s one from Charlotte Tilbury that I love. It’s a stick and really easy to apply.

Family Time

When you have kids, most of your time goes to them. We love watching movies, playing games, going to the pool. Sometimes when I’m with my daughter, we’ll do a fun mask, like something with colors or glitter. We just love having quality time. But I definitely still need to have time for myself because I know when I feel good, I can give more of myself to them.

Getting Zen

I love meditations and yoga. I like doing ashtanga yoga, but it depends on how much time I have during the day. I’ll do maybe 50 minutes, but I really love going to classes where I can do an hour and a half.

Guilty-Pleasure Eats

I’ve always loved avocado since I was a kid. I love cupcakes, french fries and ice cream sometimes. A little dark chocolate every night, too.

Wearing Confidence

A great piece of lingerie. LASCANA has amazing lingerie. That makes me feel very confident and sexy. Go with what fits your personality. There’s so much to choose from. For comfort, I love a simple T-shirt, jeans and sneakers.

In our series “Operation Recharge,” we task celebrities and influencers with sharing what self-care means to them, as well as the activities, products and treatments they indulge in for downtime done right.