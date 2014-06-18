Beauty Buzz: Alessandra Ambrosio’s Beach Beauty Secrets, Wedding Emergency Fixes, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Alessandra Ambrosio shares her beach body tips (and beauty tips) to get model-gorgeous in no time. [Style.com]

2. Hit a beauty snag on your wedding day? Here are quick fixes for any wedding day emergency. [Daily Makeover]

3. There is a new app that rates your products based on how harmful the ingredients can be, called Think Dirty. [The Cut]

4. Are you someone who is always anxious? Learn how to deal with it. [StyleCaster]

5. Don’t you hate when your favorite product gets discontinued? Us, too. Find out what one editor did. [Byrdie]

Image via Instagram