I Didn’t Recognize A Blonde Alanis Morissette In These ‘Alter Ego’ Promo Images

As an ’80s baby, I’m especially excited to see Alanis Morissette pop back up into my life. I sang a lot of Jagged Little Pill songs in my room. So, when I saw Morissette was going to be a judge on the new music competition show Alter Ego, I was excited for her. But looking at the promo picture, I literally didn’t recognize Morissette with her blonde hair. It’s long and parted in the middle in her signature style but a warm sunny hue instead of her usual dark brown.

The singer is blonde in all the promos for the upcoming show, which also stars Grimes, Nick Lachey and will.iam as judges and Rocsi Diaz as the host. According to Deadline, the show is going to be quite different than American Idol or The Voice. Performers will sing as avatars. Yes, like a reimagined version of themselves.

“Alter Ego merges talent and technology to revolutionize the singing competition show in only a way Fox can do,” Rob Wade, Fox Entertainment’s President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials, said in a statement. ” We are so excited to bring the fantastic will.i.am, Alanis, Grimes, Nick and Rocsi together as they search for the next big singing star, allowing incredible vocalists a chance to realize their dreams and perform like never before.”

Morissette looks great as a blonde and I love the way she left a little shadow root. It seems she’s been light since May but sans extensions according to her Instagram. Grimes is also experimenting with a new hair color, which isn’t that unusual for her. This bright pink color is especially fun with her baby bangs and space buns.

Alter Ego will be out this fall on Fox.