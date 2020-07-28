These Sustainable Bed Sheets Were Made for Eczema-Prone Skin & Feel Like a Dream

Until I started experiencing eczema flare-ups last year, I rarely gave much thought to my bedsheets. Thread count didn’t matter and as long as my pillows were big and fluffy, the brand name was an afterthought. Admittedly, I’ve turned into a bit of a bedsheet snob since treating my mattress (and skin) to the dreamiest combo ever: sheets, pillowcases, and a duvet cover, all from cult sustainable fave Aizome bedding.

If you’ve got eczema and have been desperate for fabrics that won’t give your skin an anxiety attack, keep reading. But first, let’s back things up a bit. The first sign that something was wrong with my skin happened every night. After a couple of hours off in dreamland, I’d literally itch myself back into reality. Specifically, I’d spend anywhere from one to ten minutes furiously itching, tapping, or icing my legs in a half-awake daze. (Having to leave the comfort of my bed to use the bathroom too made my annoying routine even worse.) In what seemed like the blink of an eye, I started to see rashes and inflamed skin on my calves and ankles.

Since I have common sense (and didn’t want the itching to leave me with scars), I immediately made an appointment with my doctor, who would eventually write a referral for a dermatologist after an unsuccessful trial with an antifungal cream. On the upside, I discovered the source of my issue and promptly started paying closer attention to product labels. These days, I try to stick with mostly fragrance-free body products and a gentle exfoliating washcloth in the shower. However, that wasn’t enough. With flashbacks of my middle-of-the-night itches still fresh on the brain, I figured it was time to put some effort and time into my bedding choices.

Researching fabrics wasn’t exactly a hobby and I didn’t plan on making it one, so I immediately knew going sustainable was the easiest and smartest route since products are generally minimal and consider the budget and specific needs of customers. I’m already a years-long devotee of the Buffy Cloud Comforter and through word of mouth, I discovered the “clean, minimalist, and timeless” Aizome Bedding. The National Eczema Association-approved brand uses plant-based dye and certified-organic cotton in every single one of its products. Indigo dye is derived from the indigofera plant which is not only better for the planet in terms of production but is also naturally enriched with antibacterial properties that can soothe and protect eczema-prone skin. (FYI, this is not the same indigo used in most denim, which is usually synthetic.)

According to the brand website, Aizome products also go through a rigorous test administered by Dermaveritas for Skin Health which requires observing the skin’s reaction to a product over the course of two months. Every batch (about 500 sets) are also put through toxicology testing to identify any impurities that may have popped up during the zero-waste production process. Safe to say, they’ve dotted their I’s and crossed their T’s when it comes to innovation. Just a couple of days after putting the sheets on my mattress (and before I fully transitioned to a new body care routine), I was able to get through a night’s sleep without a flareup interruption. Should these sheets replace a doctor’s appointment? Absolutely not. But they’re definitely a worthy investment for keeping symptoms at bay.

The design of this bedding is also different; specifically, the bottom fitted sheet that uses drawstring instead of ruched corners for a secure fit. Admittedly, I’m still getting the hang of this; sometimes I feel like I’m dealing with the Rubix cube of bedsheets as I try to maneuver the corners and hide the string from my cats who love using it as a chew toy. However, given the payoff—also known as itch-free skin—I’ll take the challenge. They’re also incredibly lightweight and breathable which has been a godsend in recent months.

My only piece of advice when investing in these sheets is to also invest in irritant-free or sensitive skin-friendly laundry detergent so residual chemicals don’t compromise the benefits of the sheets. And if you’re on a budget, I recommend starting with a set of sheets or the duvet cover first.

Check out the Aizome website FAQs for a deeper dive into why the bedding is so popular. Combined with some satin pillowcases for healthier hair and an eye mask for blocking out light—you’re well on your way to a bedroom that feels like an oasis.

