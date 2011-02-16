Agyness Deyn’s Nail Polish Namesake

Oh, to be Agyness Deyn. Gorgeous. Tall. Skinny. Platinum Blonde. A supermodel. And…to have Bloom (the Australian cosmetics brand) release a limited-edition nail polish in your name. Rough life, but I digress.



Agyness, the nail polish– not the supermodel, is a matte concrete gray shade that is available online now. Unfortunately, it has to be shipped from Australia so you’ll have to be a little patient when waiting for it to arrive. But in the meantime you can chip off your old leftover summer neon’s in time for Bloom’s new matte hue.

Agyness, $15, at bloomcosmetics.com