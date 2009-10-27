Agent Provocatuer to Launch Perfume

Agent Provocatuer, the lingerie brand famous for its exotic, fantastical designs, will soon be introducing perfume to its line of decadent intimates. No details have been released from Designer Perfumes, the distributor company that Agent Provocateur has partnered with, so we can only imagine that the potion they whip up will be as bold, seductive, and opulent as their satin corsets and lace kimonos.

No word on the upcoming scent’s name either; it’s too bad that Agent Provocateur founder Joseph Corre‘s mother, Vivienne Westwood, already created a fragrance called Boudoir, since that would be an ideal name for the lingerie brand’s debut fragrance. And considering the brand’s large celebrity fan base (Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, Hilary Swank), plus the future perfume’s rockstar pedigree, the fragrance should be a sexy success. The British company is also rumored to have an upcoming jewelry line (we’re thinking bondage-inspired costume jewelry), and a graphic novel about female superheroes (scantily clad, no doubt).