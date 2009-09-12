Provocative Rich Red Lips Rule At Agent Provocateur

Never one to be subtle, it comes as no surprise that it was all about bold eyes and lips AND voluminous hair at Agent Provocateur. Inspired by a ’70s fetish club theme, the look was a flash of color and metal. MAC makeup artist Chantal Miller created skin that was able to breathe with MAC Mineral SPF Foundation and a bit of Strobe Liquid to highlight. Eyes were lined with MAC Eye Pencil in Coffee and set with shadow in Espresso or Cork and layered with an opaque application of lemon or teal shadow.

Chantal then created a “sexy fetish brow” with charcoal brown buffed-out eye shadow to fill in sparse spots and then set it with brow gel. Lips were colored in with a bright boudoir red, a mixture of MAC Lip Liner in Cherry combined with Crimson Lip Mix.

The free flowing, softly curled hair managed to toe the line between girlish and boudoir. Lead stylist Pasquale Ferrante from ION Studio backcombed for sexy volume, then sprayed in sections with Davines Defining Invisible Hairspray before curling with a large iron. Next, he pinned the curls, allowing them to cool before brushing through the locks to make sure it looked more “bedroom” than “done.”