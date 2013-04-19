4 Chic Hair Accessories To Dress Up Any Hairstyle

As this is the season of natural beauty, we’re less inclined to spend hours on our hair. What better (or easier) way is there to walk out the door in seconds than with pulled-back hair adorned with an accessory? And from what we saw on the Spring 2013 runway and on the red carpet lately, this is the trend to try. Dress up your strands with these four accessories that, trust us, won’t bring you back to your childhood days of butterfly clips and scrunchies.

Repurpose leftover silk ribbon from the holidays, or even from a wrapped candy box, and decorate your strands. Wrap a satin ribbon around your head like Rachel McAdams or twist a piece around a ponytail like the models wore at Etro Spring 2013. Want to try something a little more daring? Weave a ribbon through a fishtail braid like Bella Thorne. Tip: Skip the bow to make the look more modern and less grade school.

The models at Louis Vuitton Spring 2013 proved that bow headbands can be chic and age appropriate. The trick is to place loose pieces, like side bangs, in front of the band. For a similar style, try Forever 21’s Ribbon Bow Headband ($4.80, forever21.com), whose sleek black/white combo and smaller sized bow makes it less childlike and easier to style. For a subtler version, try a thin band like Kerry Washington’s and Miss Selfridge Pastel Flower Hair Band ($25, missselfridge.com) that dress up the hair with little styling needed.

The key to playing with clips this season is to go with bold colors or glitzy versions like Nicole Kidman‘s. To make your clip pop against your hair color, choose a colorful design, like the Zac Posen print on John Frieda Brunette Runway Collection 12pk Bobby Pins ($6.99, target.com), or a bright white as seen on Emmy Rossum and the models at Emilio Pucci Spring 2013. Stay away from plastic clips that can look immature.

After seeing the turbans and scarves used at Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2013 and Marc by Marc Jacobs Spring 2013, we couldn’t wait to try the look. While at Coachella, Chloe Sevigny modeled how great the style looks with short hair as well. Instead of trying to tie the perfect knot, choose a head wrap like Remington Floral Chiffon Headwrap ($7, remingtonproducts.com) and Topshop Lipstick Headband ($12, us.topshop.com) that take all of the guesswork out of it.



Read more: Steal This Topknot Trick From Rachel McAdam’s Hair Stylist