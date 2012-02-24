Afternoon Slump: Your 4 O’Clock Pick Me Up

It’s 4 o’clock and instead of your regular YouTube programming I am asking for a little bit of audience participation in this Friday’s afternoon pick-me-up. From here on out, every Friday we’ll be asking your opinion on some of the most pressing beauty conundrums.

You’ll have all week to ponder the dos and don’ts of moustaches and lipstick and when the end of the week comes around we want to hear from YOU! Check back on Tuesday to see what your fellow readers thought vs. the opinions of the makeup-challenged StyleCaster editors. So when it comes to beauty let’s put them in their places, shall we?

Would you use a horse shampoo if it promised you long, luscious and thick hair?