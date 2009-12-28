After Holiday Beauty Detox

Okay, we are all in the same boat at the moment: Bloated, tired, dehydrated and a little rough after all the holiday madness. Now is the time to detox our bodies so we feel better and our skin, hair and nails will look better as well. We can all get an early jumpstart on this so by New Years Eve we will look smashing!

The first thing to do is to start drinking tons of water. Flush out all the bad stuff by drinking at least 8 glasses of water during the day. Drink about 4 ounces of pure unsweetened cranberry juice from the health food store each day to clean out that liver. All this fluid will help re-hydrate you and clean your system.

Get back on your healthy eating regime and daily exercise right away so you can erase the evidence of the holiday feast fest. Now it’s supplement time. If you are like me the healthy diet went out the window this week and the amount of sugar and carbohydrates ingested is starting to show with dull puffy skin. Start each morning with a few good anti oxidant and pretty skin supporting vitamins like grape seed extract, omega 3’s, vitamin C and coenzyme Q10. These are skin’s little helpers and can get you on the fast track to radiance.

Now scrub away the sin in the shower with a good cleanser and a handful of white sugar. When I was home for the holidays I discovered a great cleanser in a local health food store by Alba called Sea Mineral Cleansing Gel. This kept my skin squeaky clean and did not leave a residue. The sugar will buff away any dry skin you may have leaving your face nice and smooth.

Deep condition your hair to keep it silky and shiny and diminish the dryness from the dryer and irons you may have over used for all of those holiday parties. After the shower, moisturizer your face, body, hands and feet with a rich cream to keep it supple. Make an appointment to get a mani/pedi asap so you will feel sparkly and new again.

Now by New Years Eve, you will feel amazing and be able to face 2010 beautifully!

As an established makeup artist, many beauty brands send me samples of their latest products for consideration. I only write about the items that I truly love and I always abide by Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge in each of my Positively Beautiful posts.