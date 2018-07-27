StyleCaster
20 Under-$20 Cream Makeup Products for a Smooth Finish

20 Under-$20 Cream Makeup Products for a Smooth Finish

Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

The powder-versus-cream debate truly begins and ends with a person’s personal preference. For some, a powder formula wards off excess oil and for others, a creamier base gives off a luminosity that couldn’t otherwise be achieved (think dewy but not oily). Although the latter sometimes has a reputation for being tricky to use, due to its thicker consistency and sometimes messy application, it definitely beats powder in creating that “second skin” look that makes it look as though we aren’t wearing anything…or at least didn’t have to put much effort into what we’re wearing already.

As we near another summer-to-fall transition and start thinking about full coverage in the cooler temps, these are the budget-friendly finds we’d recommend trying for a smooth and silky-looking finish.

STYLECASTER | Cream Makeup Products Under $20 | Anastasia Beverly Hills Waterproof Creme Color
Anastasia Beverly Hills Waterproof Creme Color

Use this gel-cream formula as a bold eyeliner or smudge it out with a brush to achieve a standout smokey eye.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Anastasia Beverly Hills
STYLECASTER | Cream Makeup Products Under $20 | bareMinerals Gen Nude Eyeshadow + Primer
bareMinerals Gen Nude Eyeshadow + Primer

Available in a spectrum of nude shades, this creamy formula can be used in two different ways: as an eyeshadow or as a primer to hold shadow in place longer.

Available at Amazon

Photo: bareMinerals
STYLECASTER | Cream Makeup Products Under $20 | Benefit Cosmetics Boi-ing Hydrating Concealer
Benefit Cosmetics Boi-ing Hydrating Concealer

It's infused with vitamin E and appleseed extract to deliver hydration as well.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Benefit Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Cream Makeup Products Under $20 | Black Radiance True Complexion BB Cream
Black Radiance True Complexion BB Cream

An oil-free skin tint meant to even out the appearance of darker skin tones.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Black Radiance
STYLECASTER | Cream Makeup Products Under $20 | Ciate London Blush Pop Cream Blush
Ciate London Blush Pop Cream Blush

Sweep onto the apples of your cheeks for a natural-looking blush.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Ciate London
STYLECASTER | Cream Makeup Products Under $20 | Clinique Chubby Stick Shadow Tint For Eyes
Clinique Chubby Stick Shadow Tint For Eyes

A sheer wash of color that won't irritate sensitive eyes or contact lens wearers.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Clinique
STYLECASTER | Cream Makeup Products Under $20 | essence Metal Shock Lipstick
essence Metal Shock Lipstick

Cream color with a vibrant, metallic finish.

$2.49 at essence

Photo: essence cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Cream Makeup Products Under $20 | Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick
Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick

Choose from 14 intense colors that deliver a matte but nondrying finish.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Fenty Beauty
STYLECASTER | Cream Makeup Products Under $20 | Firm Flesh Thickstick Foundation
Firm Flesh Thickstick Foundation

Expect medium coverage and a dewy finish with this travel-friendly foundation stick.

$18 at Flesh

Photo: Flesh Beauty
STYLECASTER | Cream Makeup Products Under $20 | Flower Beauty That's So Kohl! Kohl Eyeliner
Flower Beauty That's So Kohl! Kohl Eyeliner

This suede-like pen is designed to work inside the waterline.

$9 at Flower Beauty

Photo: Flower Beauty
STYLECASTER | Cream Makeup Products Under $20 | IMAN Cosmetics Second to None Cover Cream
IMAN Cosmetics Second to None Cover Cream

Apply this concealer directly over areas experiencing hyperpigmentation for an even finish.

Available at Amazon

Photo: IMAN Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Cream Makeup Products Under $20 | Jouer Slim Crème Eyeliner
Jouer Slim Crème Eyeliner

Apply across the lash line or on the waterline for bold eyes.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Jouer Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Cream Makeup Products Under $20 | L.A. Girl Luminous Glow Skin Illuminating Cream
L.A. Girl Luminous Glow Skin Illuminating Cream

Mix in with your foundation for glowy skin.

$9 at L.A. Girl

Photo: L.A. Girl
STYLECASTER | Cream Makeup Products Under $20 | L'Oreal Color Riche La Palette
L'Oreal Color Riche La Palette

Mix and match these pink shades for a bold, pretty pout.

$16.99 at Ulta

Photo: L'Oreal Paris
STYLECASTER | Cream Makeup Products Under $20 | Milani Cream-To-Powder Smooth Finish Makeup
Milani Cream-To-Powder Smooth Finish Makeup

A not-quite-foundation that dries into a powder.

$9 at Milani Cosmetics

Photo: Milani Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Cream Makeup Products Under $20 | NYX Foil Play Cream Eyeshadow
NYX Foil Play Cream Eyeshadow

A jelly-like powder with a metallic finish.

$6 at NYX Cosmetics

Photo: NYX Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Cream Makeup Products Under $20 | Makeup Revolution Brow Pomade
Makeup Revolution Brow Pomade

Use the applicator brush to fill in sparse brows with the creamy, budge-proof formula.

$9 at Revolution Beauty

Photo: Revolution Beauty
STYLECASTER | Cream Makeup Products Under $20 | Sephora Collection Golden Hour Liquid Highlighter
Sephora Collection Golden Hour Liquid Highlighter

Apply to the bridge of nose, brow bone and décolletage for a sun-kissed glow.

$14 at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Cream Makeup Products Under $20 | Sleek Makeup Major Matte Lip Crème
Sleek Makeup Major Matte Lip Crème

Bold lipstick without the flaking.

$3.99 at Ulta

Photo: Sleek Makeup
STYLECASTER | Cream Makeup Products Under $20 | Wet N Wild MegaCushion Foundation SPF 15
Wet N Wild MegaCushion Foundation SPF 15

Lightweight coverage with built-in sun protection.

$8.99 at Milani

Photo: Wet N Wild

