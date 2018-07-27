20 Under-$20 Cream Makeup Products for a Smooth Finish

The powder-versus-cream debate truly begins and ends with a person’s personal preference. For some, a powder formula wards off excess oil and for others, a creamier base gives off a luminosity that couldn’t otherwise be achieved (think dewy but not oily). Although the latter sometimes has a reputation for being tricky to use, due to its thicker consistency and sometimes messy application, it definitely beats powder in creating that “second skin” look that makes it look as though we aren’t wearing anything…or at least didn’t have to put much effort into what we’re wearing already.

As we near another summer-to-fall transition and start thinking about full coverage in the cooler temps, these are the budget-friendly finds we’d recommend trying for a smooth and silky-looking finish.