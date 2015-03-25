Products to Try for a Barely-There Makeup Look That Cost Barely Any Money

If you’re not taking the “no-makeup” makeup phrase literally, you’re probably going to be applying some sort of product, whether that be tinted moisturizer for a glowy complexion or a bit of concealer to cover up any under-eye dark circles. This trend is having what seems like a long-lasting moment, as various runway shows and the continuous production of nude or flesh-toned beauty products prove it’s one of the top trend contenders we’ll see this spring. It’s a simple yet luxurious look, but often, barely-there products and palettes tend to be quite hefty on the budget. Luckily, the trend is super accessible, as many affordable brands have jumped on the bandwagon and created trendy products that fit the trend bill or have just crafted “no-makeup” essentials, like concealer or CC creams, that aren’t too pricey. Take a look here.

