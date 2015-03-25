Products to Try for a Barely-There Makeup Look That Cost Barely Any Money

If you’re not taking the “no-makeup” makeup phrase literally, you’re probably going to be applying some sort of product, whether that be tinted moisturizer for a glowy complexion or a bit of concealer to cover up any under-eye dark circles. This trend is having what seems like a long-lasting moment, as various runway shows and the continuous production of nude or flesh-toned beauty products prove it’s one of the top trend contenders we’ll see this spring. It’s a simple yet luxurious look, but often, barely-there products and palettes tend to be quite hefty on the budget. Luckily, the trend is super accessible, as many affordable brands have jumped on the bandwagon and created trendy products that fit the trend bill or have just crafted “no-makeup” essentials, like concealer or CC creams, that aren’t too pricey. Take a look here.
Lightly define and fill in any hair gabs with a brow powder palette that includes shades that will match a variety of hair colors.
(Pixi Brow Powder Palette Shades of Brows, $12, target.com)
Sometimes you want to wear eyeshadow but don't really want it to be the sole concept of the look. Hence, the neutral palette. Swipe on a few of the lighter shades for a barely-there look that matches your skin tone and evens out a complexion or blend them together for a smokey look later in the day. While this palette costs close to $20, the amount of hues available make it worth it. Another plus? You can find it at most of your local drugstores.
(L'Oreal Paris Colour Richie La Palette Eyeshadow, $16, walmart.com)
When all else gets kicked to the curb and you only actually want to use one product, it's probably concealer. Pick a product that has enough pigment to cover up dark circles but doesn't appear cake-y or end up creasing later in the day. This find blends will, can be stashed away in your handbag, and is on-budget.
(Maybelline Master Conceal by Face Studio, $9, drugstore.com)
This palette not only includes two bronzer shades you would want for a glowy complexion, but a light pink blush for a natural flush, and a highlighter to play up your cheekbones, to apply at your brow bones, and basically anywhere on your face you want an extra touch of light.
(Physicians Formula Touch of Glow Palette, $15, physciansformula.com)
An alternative for foundation lies within a CC cream or a tinted moisturizer. This one from L'Oreal holds anti-aging benefits, a light, blendable formula, and an SPF of 20. You'll want to hydrate your skin first, but this takes care of the rest by evening out your skin tone and leaving you with a natural-looking, glowy finish.
(L'Oreal Paris Visible Lift CC Cream, $8-10, target.com)
Sometimes you don't want to go completely mascara-free—and there's nothing wrong with that! While this product might be on the more expensive side of the scale, as most mascaras tend to be, it lightly tints your lashes with a black pigment and separates them, ultimately getting them ready for another coat of normal mascara. But because it's tinted and it lifts your lashes, providing a bit of volume, you can use it on its own.
(Estee Lauder Little Black Primer, $24, nordstrom.com)
A decent nude lipstick is a makeup luxury, but it doesn't have to translate in the price. This line from Maybelline is all about highlighting natural skin tones and reflects that in the shades offered. It houses the moisturizing Color Sensational formula that's become a drugstore must-have while totally fulfilling the "no-makeup" makeup trend that's so hot right now.
(Maybelline Color Sensational The Buffs, $5.50, drugstore.com)
