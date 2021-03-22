Aerie Low-Key Dropped A Beauty Line Made For Summer

It’s not every day we totally miss an American Eagle or Aerie drop. With the most comfortable sweats, the most flattering yoga pants and the trendiest swimwear and demin, we’ve got our eyes on the retailer at all times. But during the pandemic, Aerie launched Minimal-ish, a “less is more” line for hair and body—to start. The company thought about what we really need while wearing a swimsuit this summer and created easy-to-use products to go right in your beach bag.

We’re talking hydrating face mists, de-puffing eye gel, dry shampoo, hand lotion, anti-chafing sticks and so much more. All of the face, body and hair products are vegan and cruelty-free, as well as free from parabens, mineral oil, sufates, phthalates and aluminum (for deodorant). The bottles are also made from recycled materials and the tubes are created from sugarcane. Everything is priced at less than $18 so you can stock up without the guilt.

There’s a ton to choose from but we’ve rounded up the most intriguing to get you started.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Anti-Chafe Stick

Throw this in your bag and banish chafing anywhere on your body. Because you should be able to wear the smallest swimsuit, skirt or shorts with pride.

Dry Shampoo

This powder dry shampoo soaks up grease and oil and gives your strands some life back.

Everywhere Balm

Apply this anywhere that feels chapped, such as lips, cuticles and elbows.

Face Mist

When your skin is feeling dry and dull, spritz some of this rose facial spray for a pick-me-up.

Allover Wipes

You know you shouldn’t use makeup removing wipes every day (bad for both the environment and your skin), once in a while a wipe is just needed. Grab these fragrance-free cotton wipes when you need some serious face and/or body cleansing on the go.