Beauty Buzz: Adult Guide to Acne, Haircuts That Make You Look Thinner, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Apparently we can’t get enough of BB Creams – there is now one for your nails. [InStyle]

2. Are you over your teenage years and still dealing with acne? Learn how to fight it. [Glamour]

3. Want to take a few pounds off your face sans dieting? Here are 10 hairstyles that instantly make you look thinner. [Daily Makeover]

4. Looking to tone up your beach body? Learn how to get arms like SJP. [Style.com]

5. British brand The Organic Pharmacy has opened its first store in NYC. [WWD]