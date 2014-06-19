Supermodel Adriana Lima Returns as the Face of Maybelline New York

She’s back, ladies and gentlemen! Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima is returning to Maybelline New York after five years away as one their beloved spokeswomen, and we think it’s safe to say everyone’s thrilled.

“We are honored to welcome back Adriana to our amazing roster of spokespeople,” Jerome Bruhat, Global Brand President of Maybelline New York said. “Globally, women admire not only Adriana’s beauty, but also her commitment to helping those in need. We are honored to partner with her again. Her passion for life and positive energy is undeniable. She truly is a Maybelline woman.”

The word-renowned model’s fan base makes her the largest social media fashion model online. From the covers of Italian, Turkish, Spanish, and Brazilian Vogue to working with leading fashion photographers like as Steven Meisel, Inez Van Lamsweerde & Vinoodh Matadin, and Peter Lindbergh, Adriana has done it all.

“It’s wonderful to be a part of the Maybelline New York brand again,” Adriana said. “I am proud to say I am a Maybelline girl, and I look forward to the work we will do together. The imagery is always beautiful and positive which is what I admire most about the brand. To be a part of that again is a dream come true!”

Adrianna will make her big re-debut for Maybelline New York this summer in print and commercial, so keep an eye out for this gorgeous and talented supermodel.