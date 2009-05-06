Adriana Lima Graces Mere Mortals with Heavenly Presence



Victoria’s Secret is unveiling their latest fragrance and body care product collection, Sexy Little Things Noir.

The collection’s scent is a blend of nectarine, amber and Cettelaya orchid. You can choose from eau de parfum, body lotion, bath & shower cream or body powder (or don’t choose, and pick up one of each!).



Celebrate the launch with our fave VS Angel, Adriana Lima, on Saturday, May 9th. Lima (dressed as a “modern day Cleopatra”) will sign autographs and greet fans at Victoria’s Secret on Lexington Avenue and 58th Street from 12:30pm-1:30pm.

Who’s going?