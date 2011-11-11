Adorned: How to Accessorize Your Hair This Holiday Season

As we get ready for a bevy of holiday parties and events, creating hair and makeup ideas for each outing needs to be effortless yet chic. Hairstylist Sean Gallagher of Pipino Salon used accessories such as necklaces, bedazzled hair clips, leather, ribbon and even earrings to add extra life into model Sara’s textured hairstyles.

Gallagher recommends working with materials that you can wrap into your hair that will bend with it, such as leather or ribbon. He mentioned that a lot of jewelry often only looks good on one side, so you have to be cautious when blending that into your hairstyle. But, adding a necklace (that either stretches or can be pinned in) to offset your chignon can be fun to update a style. For braids, Gallagher recommends that you “take a section, put the braid underneath and then you can either wrap the piece or start hanging from that section.”

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab

Stylist: Truc Nguyen

Hairstylist: Sean Gallagher, Pipino Salon

Makeup Artist: Cheyenne Timperio, Top 5 Management

Model: Sara Von Schrenk, New York Models