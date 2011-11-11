StyleCaster
Share

Adorned: How to Accessorize Your Hair This Holiday Season

What's hot
StyleCaster

Adorned: How to Accessorize Your Hair This Holiday Season

Rachel Adler
by
Adorned: How to Accessorize Your Hair This Holiday Season
6 Start slideshow

As we get ready for a bevy of holiday parties and events, creating hair and makeup ideas for each outing needs to be effortless yet chic. Hairstylist Sean Gallagher of Pipino Salon used accessories such as necklaces, bedazzled hair clips, leather, ribbon and even earrings to add extra life into model Sara’s textured hairstyles.

Gallagher recommends working with materials that you can wrap into your hair that will bend with it, such as leather or ribbon. He mentioned that a lot of jewelry often only looks good on one side, so you have to be cautious when blending that into your hairstyle. But, adding a necklace (that either stretches or can be pinned in) to offset your chignon can be fun to update a style. For braids, Gallagher recommends that you “take a section, put the braid underneath and then you can either wrap the piece or start hanging from that section.”

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab
Stylist: Truc Nguyen
Hairstylist: Sean Gallagher, Pipino Salon
Makeup Artist: Cheyenne Timperio, Top 5 Management
Model: Sara Von Schrenk, New York Models

0 Thoughts?
1 of 6

Club Monaco top, $98.50, at Club Monaco; and Kyler by Joy O necklace, $298, at Kyler Designs

Stella McCartney peacoat, $1,425, at Saks Fifth Avenue;  A Moveable Feast for Aritzia tank, $95, at Aritzia; and DLC Brooklyn necklace (in hair), $145, at DLC Brooklyn

Stella McCartney jacket, $1,365, at Stella McCartney; Club Monaco top, $98.50, at Club Monaco; and Kyler by Joy O necklace, $298, at Kyler by Joy O

H&M blouse, $39.95, at H&MIosselliani earrings (in hair), $230, at Scoop; and Jennifer Behr hair clip, $148, at Jennifer Behr

Porter Grey coat, $850, at Shopbop; Wilfred tunic, $115, at Aritzia

H&M jumpsuit, $49.95, at H&M; and Eddera headband, $160, at Eddera

Next slideshow starts in 10s

A Look Back at Some of Our Fave MAC Cosmetics Campaigns

A Look Back at Some of Our Fave MAC Cosmetics Campaigns
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share