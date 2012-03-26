Adolf Hitler Clip Used In A Horribly Offensive Turkish Shampoo Ad

The Turkish advertisement for Biomen shampoo was 13 seconds of pure awfulness and we weren’t the only ones that thought so. The Biomen commercial featured Hitler giving one of his infamous speeches which was dubbed to say: “If you’re not wearing women’s clothes, you shouldn’t be using women’s shampoo either. Here it is. A real man’s shampoo. Biomen. Real men use Biomen.”

Wildly inappropriate and totally unnecessary, the Jewish community of Turkey, along with the Turkish chief rabbi, issued the following statement regarding the ad:

We follow with sadness and regret the use of Hitler figure in the Biomen Men Shampoo advertisement, which was brought to the screen in recent days.

Hitler, who massacred 6 million Jews in gas chambers for the sole reason of being Jewish and also killed its mentally disabled citizens on the purpose of creating “a pure Arian race” , had created the darkest pages of the world history. Using him in an advertisement for whatever reason is an unacceptable situation and could not be accepted by us at all. This is beyond all ethics as well as a huge insult to human rights. We believe and expect that the necessary sensitivity will be shown and the correction will be made soon.

We report on a lot of controversial ads here at Beauty High, but this one seems to have crossed a moral line. To use a video of a man responsible for so much pain and death seems like a terrible way to sell shampoo, let alone anything else.

[Styleite]