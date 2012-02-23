Adele’s Favorite Mascara Lands In The US Today

If you’re like most girls, mascara is your best friend. You insist on applying at least five coats before leaving the house, and you’re always on the lookout for that perfect one. Today, an innovative new brand, Eyeko, is bringing their mascara stateside to Sephora stores.

After a successful launch in the UK with a fan following that includes Adele (who wouldn’t want those lashes?) founders Max and Nina Leykind have brought their silver tubes to the states. The Leykinds, who helped launch iconic brand Hard Candy back in the day, have focused Eyeko on the formula. Both options (Curvy and Skinny) are made with keratin, shea butter and Vitamin B which help to nourish your lashes but keep that mascara on for the day, sans flakes. Nina told us that she’s a busy lady, and she needed something that lasted for her busy days.

The mascaras also come with a tiny little shield (which looks like a guitar pick) that you can place above your lashes as your applying to help prevent smudging above your lids. Personally, we’ve grown to love the Skinny wand to get all of those tiny lashes coated with mascara, but the curvy one is fun if you want some flair!

Eyeko Mascara, $28, Sephora stores and sephora.com