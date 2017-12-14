Adele Chopped Her Hair into the Cutest Chin-Length Bob, and We’re Obsessed

After a year of Grammy wins, number-one hits, and show-stopping performances, Adele is closing out 2017 with a new haircut. The 29-year-old singer recently took several inches off her signature shoulder-grazing lob, and the result is a chic-as-hell bob fit for a superstar.
The “Hello” singer debuted her new cut on Wednesday in London, England, where she attended the Grenfell Tower National Memorial Service with her friend and actress Carey Mulligan. At the event, Adele, dressed in all black, sported a freshly cut chin-length bob which she parted down the middle and wore straight. The event, which was also attended by stars like Prince Harry and Prince Charles, paid tribute to a fire at London’s Grenfell Tower in July, which resulted in 72 deaths.
Adele faz aparição após dar pausa na carreira!! . . Reclusa quando não está promovendo um single ou viajando em turnê, a cantora Adele fez uma rara aparição pública nesta quinta (14/12), em Londres. Ela participou do memorial da Torre Grenfell na Catedral St. Paul. Emocionada, ela estava acompanhada do casal Marcus Mumford e Carey Mulligan. . RELEMBRE O CASO: . 71 pessoas morreram em um incêndio na Torre Grenfell, um prédio residencial em Londres, em junho. Adele ficou muito abalada com o episódio e se envolveu ativamente com as vítimas e seus familiares. A cantora tentou consolar as pessoas e também se encontrou com os bombeiros que atenderam à chamada de emergência do prédio.
Though we don’t know how long Adele has sported her haircut (to be fair, she’s one of the most private and elusive celebrities out there), we can confirm that it’s noticeably shorter than her usual shoulder-grazing chop. Plus, with two years since her last album came out, we predict that her hair isn’t the only thing catching people’s attention in 2018.