Adele Goes Makeup-Free on Instagram (With a Cold. Yup.)

Please, for a moment, picture Adele in your mind. What’s she wearing? Never mind the actual clothes: If you’re thinking winged liner, false lashes, and crimson lipstick, you’d be right…99.9 percent of the time. But last night, the Grammy-winning singer broke brains by Instagramming a makeup-free selfie, giving everyone—okay, me—hardcore envy for having a seemingly crystalline complexion and Delevingne-level brows.

The bare-faced photo wasn’t so much of a statement, though, as it was the simple reality of suffering on one’s sickbed. An hour after posting the selfie, the 28-year-old singer announced that she would have to cancel her second night’s show in Phoenix, Arizona, due to a bad cold. “I’ve been trying to sing all morning and warming up and nothing is happening,” she said in an Instagram video. “I’m so sorry. It’s the last thing I want to do but I have to look after myself.” Of course, fans were supportive, filling her feed with well-wishes and every emoji on the keyboard, proving once again that Adele is everyone’s imaginary best friend, and that she may or may not be queen of the universe.