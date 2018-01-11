This Redditor Looks Identical to Adele, and We Can’t Stop Staring

Reddit is a treasure trove of beauty secrets, unearthed hacks and celebrity look-a-likes that practically beg for a double-take. Case in point: user hmemoo, who has left us shook with a side-by-side shot of her alongside Grammy Award winning-singer Adele. Yesterday, she shared her photo in the Makeup/Addiction thread, hoping for feedback on her makeup skills. But all we’re trying to do is get over this uncanny resemblance.

Although she clearly has the natural bone structure to pull of an Adele-inspired look, it’s worth noting that she actually put an impressive amount of effort into achieving her makeup beat. And for those who are equally obsessed with Adele’s signature cat eye and blush cheeks, she name-dropped every product on her face.

First, she prepped her skin with Benefit Cosmetics’ POREfessional Face Primer, followed by the Too Faced Born This Way Foundation in Swan and Wet n Wild Photo Focus Foundation in Porcelain. Her coverage also includes Australis Fresh and Flawless Powder, Too Faced Soleil Bronzer in Milk Chocolate, Mellow Cosmetics Peach Blush and Mary-Lou Manizer’s The Balm for a natural-looking shimmer.

As for nailing the British singer’s cat eye, she used the NYX Matte Black Liquid Eyeliner and complimented it with a few swipes of Stila’s Huge Extreme Lash Mascara. And finally, her spot-on dupe for whatever nude lipstick Adele swears by is Jeffree Star’s Mannequin.

There are a couple more products hmemoo used to round-out the look (check those out here), but to say we’re impressed is an understatement. Standing. Ovation.