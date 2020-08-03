Addison Rae Is Using Her TikTok Fame to Launch a Full Makeup Brand

Well, it was only a matter of time. TikTok star Addison Rae is launching Item Beauty, becoming the first on the platform to launch their own full beauty brand. Brand innovation incubator Madeby Collective is behind the brand with Rae acting as co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer. The line promises to be dermatologist-tested, “clean,” (free of parabens, phthalates, talc, and mineral oil), cruelty-free and vegan. These things are especially important to the Gen Z market.

“I wanted to create a brand that supports individuality in a very real and authentic way,” Rae said in a statement. “Item approaches beauty the same way that I do. I want to be able to put something on my face that I can feel good about—clean products with ingredients that are good for my skin and enhance, not mask, my features. It’s about embracing all your imperfections because they all play a part in what makes you truly unique.”

The six-piece line includes Lash Snack lengthening mascara ($14), Lid Glaze hydrating jelly eyeshadow ($14), Powder Hour brightening powder ($22), Cheek Money bronzer duo ($16), Lip Quip lip oil ($12), and Brow Chow brow definer ($14). These are products for a light glam, to make your eyes or lips stand out. This isn’t full-coverage makeup made to hide imperfections. That’s not the vibe here.

Although Rae is the first to have a makeup brand, other TikTok stars have collaborated with beauty companies. Recently, Charli & Dixie D’Amelio announced they are the faces of Morphe’s new brand, Morphe 2. We don’t know the future of TikTok in the U.S. just yet, but we know these teens are going places.

You’ll be able to grab the line on the Item Beauty website on August 11. Plus, it’ll be in the Ipsy Glam Bag starting this September.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.