Addison Rae’s Latest Beauty Venture Channels Off-Duty Cindy Crawford & ’90s Glam

You can say what you want about TikTok stars, but nobody does casual glam quite like them. Think about it—they film in front of a ring light for half the day and are more often than not creating content from their bedroom. If anybody knows how to make a full face look chill, it’s them. And perhaps the one influencer that does it best is none other than Addison Rae.

Known for her extremely friendly (she’s from the south, y’all!) personality, the internet star has evolved past being on just our phone screens. Last year she starred in her first Netflix movie, released a pop single and walked the Met Gala carpet. A super casual 2021. Mine was basically the same. But, when it comes to makeup, the bold and bright photoshoot looks she’s accustom to aren’t what’s inspiring her day-to-day routine. Her mom is—and Cindy Crawford.

Rae partnered with IPSY to release a wallet-saving bag of beauty goodies that she says together create a “’90s modern twist.”

“I love a soft smoky eye, big eyebrows and red lips, kind of like a glance back into that off-duty Cindy Crawford vibe,” she told STYLECASTER. “My mom had me when she was 20, so she had those teenage years in the ’90s and she always had those reminiscent looks from that era and she still carries that on for her makeup routine and style, so I’ve always been inspired by that and raised around that. [The glam bag] is combining all of that together.”

Addison’s IPSY bag retails for $55 but is filled with items that together would normally cost $500. That’s the beauty of these subscriptions, people! Get your makeup and save your coins! Jam-packed with just about every essential you could need, the eight-piece set includes: waterproof eyeliner, eyebrow gel, a lip mask and gloss and an eyeshadow palette filled with neutral tones.

Her favs? All of the above, really. She says the STILA eyeliner creates a perfect smudged smoky look while the Anastasia Beverly hills brow gel creates a complete face on its own.

“I never realized how essential having my brows done is until recently,” Rae admitted. “In the past year, I’ve discovered how complete a look looks with eyebrow gel… If my eyebrows are done I feel put together.”

Now, the Rae-produced beauty bag doesn’t officially ship until February, but you can reserve a spot to buy it RN. If you already have a Glam Bag subscription through the site, you can simply upgrade to a Glam Bag X to get the full contents.

“It’s the key to make a ’90s easy, simple, glowy, bronzy look,” Rae said.