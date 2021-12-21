Addison Rae’s New Blue Hair Is Making Serious Waves

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

As a faux blonde myself, I think the best thing about having light hair is being able to experiment with fashion colors whenever you feel like it. There’s no need to bust out the bleach to give pink or blue hair a try. No doubt, that’s what Addison Rae is doing with her new blue hair. After going golden blonde in the last year, the TikTok-turned-Netflix star is now rocking cool blue highlights that were probably easier to achieve than it seems.

Because Rae’s hair already had a ton of dimension, adding blue on top ensured there are darker and brighter pieces throughout. I’m not sure if her colorist gave her the new color or if she was feeling bored at home and decided to take the plunge right in her own bathroom. It’s almost like it’s the beginning of lockdown again with celebrities experimenting with fun hair colors. Well, that’s not the only reason it feels a little déjà vu right now but let’s not get into that.

In my experience with fashion colors, I find blue to be one of the hardest to work with because it doesn’t fade as fast as others like pink. That can be a good thing if you love it and want it to stick around a while. You can go semi-permanent with a product such as Good Dye Young Semi Permanent Hair Color in Blue Ruin ($19.79 at Sally Beauty), which lasts 4-6 weeks. Or, try a pigment-depositing conditioner that’ll only last as long as you use it.

I like Overtone Haircare Semi-Permanent Color Depositing Conditioner ($25 at Amazon), which lasts a few washes. The brand also has a blue hue for brown hair. While you won’t get results as bright as Rae’s, your strands will still have a cool blue tone to them. Blue for everyone!