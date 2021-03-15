Addison Rae Went Golden Blonde & She Looks Like A Movie Star

Although it was Grammys weekend, Saturday night was also the Kids’ Choice Awards. We know what you’re thinking but some major actors, models and influencers were there—including TikTok superstar Addison Rae and her new blonde hair. She’s been fully brunette for a while now and we’re obsessing over these contrast highlights that feel so fresh for spring.

“Addison wanted to punch up her brunette locks with some brighter golden blonde pieces while still leaving dimension and movement,” her colorist, Redken brand ambassador Cassondra Kaeding, said in a statement. “We landed on a golden bronde color with soft balayage tips and it looks so gorgeous on her.” She reveals they did “one big color appointment” and a follow-up to keep her hair feeling healthy. “Toning her hair with Redken Shades EQ Gloss helped us create that perfect golden bronde tone with tons of shine!” she adds.

The rest of Rae’s glam was created by makeup artist Mary Phillips using Pat McGrath Labs makeup. Copy the graphic cat-eye at home by first applying the shade Entrapment from the Mothership V Eyeshadow Palette ($125 at Sephora) all over the eyelid. Add the hue Disobedient through the crease and along the lash line. Smudge PermaGel Eyeliner Pencil in Xtreme Black ($28 at Sephora) onto the lower lash line. Define the upper lash line and extend into a wing shape. Gorgeous.