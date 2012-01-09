Add A Pop Of Color To Your Makeup Look

Just how a statement necklace can completely change an outfit — color can do the same. Winter is usually associated with dark colors but who’s to say we can’t spice things up? This Winter we dare you to play with color, especially on those days where you can’t avoid leaving the house dressed head to toe in black.
Whether it’s your nails, eyes or lips make a statement and find some color inspiration in the slideshow above.
When wearing a bold lip color you can keep the rest of your makeup quite simple. This coral-orangey color is a perfect alternate to the red lip. The lipstick has a matte finish, but you can always add a clear gloss for shine!
(Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick, $6.39, drugstore.com)
Black is chic but Turquoise will make your eyes stand out and you can forget about smudging with this waterproof formula. Line your lower lash line with this color and all eyes will be on yours.
(MAKEUP FOREVER Aqua Eyes in Turquoise, $18, sephora.com)
You know that pretty, rosey color your cheeks get on those extra cold days? Well you can have that look all the time with this blush.
(NARS blush in Desire, $27, sephora.com)
If you dont absolutely love the idea of being too bright for Winter than this color is perfect for your nails. This cobalt blue shade is eye-catching without being too in your face. Plus it dries super fast for the girl constantly on the move.
(Sally Hansens Insta-Dri Fast Dry Nail Color in Co-Bolt Blue, $4.95, ulta.com)
Mascara is a must in our book and this one gives you bold lashes instantly. You also get a hint of color to go with those long lashes.
(benefits BADgal Lash Mascara in BADgal Plum, $19, sephora.com)
Bring out your flirty side with this lip stain. The pink shade lasts hours and you can skip the lip gloss, because it already has a shine.
(CoverGirl Outlast Lip Shine in Everbloom 400, $8.29, ulta.com)
For the daring -- express yourself through your nails and try this neon coral polish.
(American Apparel nail polish in Neon Coral, $6, americanapparel.com)