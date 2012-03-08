Adam Levine Is The Latest Celeb To Launch A Scent

Apparently being a songwriter, producer and The Voice coach just isn’t enough anymore, as Adam Levine has now decided to launch his first fragrance, 222 by Adam Levine, next May.

The snarky Maroon 5 lead is creating a fragrance for both men and women (because we all know that men want to smell like him, and women just well, want to smell him). According to Illia Lekach, ID Perfumes chairman and CEO, “Adam is a performer with tremendous charisma both on stage and on TV. Endeavoring to capture that in a bottle has thus far been very exciting and we’re certain the final products will be even more so.”

Adam has also created a record label and fashion line with the same name (or number), which was apparently the studio number that the band recorded their first demo in.

We’re curious to see what an Adam fragrance would consist of — musky or sweet? What notes do you think would be included?

