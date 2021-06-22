This Celeb-Favorite Face Scrub Is Just $10 Right Now For Prime Day

Considering the amount of alarming information out there about the harmful toxins that are found in many mainstream beauty products, it’s no surprise that more people have been making the switch to all-natural—I’m just not one of them. Against my better judgment, I stubbornly refuse to hop on the green-beauty bandwagon, and it’s not for lack of trying. Instead, I blame my incredibly high standards: I expect my beauty products to smell, feel and perform great, and it’s rare something organic hits that trifecta. But when it does? You can bet I won’t shut up about it — especially when it’s on sale for just $10 for Prime Day — and so here I am to gush about Acure Organics’ Brightening Facial Scrub.

Despite the fact that the affordable brightening scrub is backed by a slew of celebrity fans (Kirsten Cavallari swears by it) I will admit, it was not love at first sight. The formula is a thick, dark-green paste that looks downright terrifying out of the tube — but I quickly forgave any resemblance to moldy pesto the moment I smeared this eco-friendly exfoliator all over my face.

Acure Brightening Face Scrub

The gritty formula is infused with chlorella and botanical growth factors for an extra anti-aging boost.

For one, its uneven, gritty texture outperforms anything synthetic I’ve tried to date. Despite my fingertips going blissfully numb from the friction of massaging the chunks of organic sea kelp and lemon peel suspended in French green clay, I was left with zero redness — just remarkably soft, radiant skin. Basically, this scrub is for anyone who likes it rough without damaging their face.

As for the scent, I’m happy to report that it’s so subtle, I can only describe it as inoffensive (a compliment of the highest order in the natural world, where products are often redolent of a swamp). In another departure from its organic brethren, the scrub is incredibly affordable. At only $10 for Amazon Prime Day right now (and regularly only $12), it’s earned a permanent spot in my medicine cabinet — right beside my chemical-laden creams, yes, but at least it’s a step in the right direction.

A version of this article was published in August 2015.