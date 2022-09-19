This Bestselling Scalp Treatment ‘Instantly’ Made a ‘Significant Change’ In Shoppers’ Dryness & Itchiness

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

You likely already know the importance of exfoliating your face. Doing so removes dead skin cells, which results in bright, youthful-looking, clear skin. It’s a key step that not only applies to your face, but to your scalp as well. How might you go about doing this, you’re probably wondering. A scalp detox treatment, of course. Think of it as exfoliation for your scalp. It clears sweat and product buildup, stimulates blood circulation (which promotes hair growth) and brings all the nourishment and strength back to your strands.

When your shampoo and conditioner simply aren’t cutting it, reach for Act + Acre’s Cold Processed Scalp Detox. While you might recognize the brand’s name for its coveted hair serum, it also carries a bestselling treatment that’s packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. The product’s all-star lineup of ingredients nourishes, revives, balances and cleans your scalp. Getting rid of all that buildup is also helpful for ensuring your hair follicles grow and soak up key nutrients.

The pre-cleanse oil won’t alter your shower routine too much, since you only need to use it twice a week to see the best results.

Speaking of results, shoppers are definitely seeing them. The treatment has received a 4.8-star overall rating on the brand’s site, with so many users singing its praises.

“Instantly my scalp feels less dry and irritated,” raved one reviewer. “I also noticed improved shine and for sure look forward to [using] it again!”

To return your scalp to a healthy and balanced state, add Act + Acre’s Cold Processed Scalp Detox into your routine. Your hair will look brand-new in no time.

Here’s the deal with its ingredients: Baobab and basil leaf calm the scalp and keep its moisture levels balanced, while moringa extract nourishes follicles and promotes increased circulation. Better blood circulation results in better hair growth, so this ingredient is crucial. Plus, botanical oils get rid of excess oils, sweat and product buildup so that new hair can grow. This blend also shields the skin on your scalp from environmental aggressors.

Best for dry and normal hair types, all hair textures and all hair concerns, you’re going to want to section your hair into six parts to reveal your scalp, and then apply two to three drops of the treatment. Make sure you do not bring the product down to your hair; you don’t want your locks to get super oily. Next, massage the oil onto the scalp and wait for 15 to 20 minutes. Once your timer goes off, rinse out the treatment and continue with your shampoo and conditioner.

If you’re still unsure of whether you need a detoxifying hair treatment in your weekly routine, take it from the fans who can vouch for the product’s quick results.

“I’ve been using this for just a couple weeks and I have noticed a significant change. My scalp is much less dry and itchy,” wrote one five-star reviewer.

“Made my hair so smooth and soft and helped get rid of hair oil and product buildup right away,” wrote another shopper. “A little goes a long way too.”

“I’ve been having some issues with my scalp being irritated and itchy for some time, even right after washing. I’ve done two sessions with this and my scalp almost completely stopped itching,” wrote another one. “My hair feels amazing and stays nice for longer [than] before!”

There’s no question Act + Acre’s Cold Processed Scalp Detox is about to completely transform your scalp and strands. Shop it for $48 on the brand’s site or on Amazon

and watch your hair go from 0 to 100 real quick.