This Haircare Brand Just Launched Its #1 Requested Product After 2 Years of Product Development

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Sound the alarm—celebrity-loved haircare brand, Act+Acre, just launched their Act + Acre Cold-Pressed Lightweight Leave-In Conditioner, after two years of development. This product is the brand’s #1 requested styling product and is made with their patented cold-processed technology, ensuring that all of the powerhouse ingredients inside this new and incredible formula are giving all the love your hair needs.

Say hello to moisture, hydration, and no oogy gooey mess. As someone with oilier hair, I tend to avoid using leave-in conditioners, but this one works on my hair perfectly and seamlessly.

To be honest, this plant-based formula with Squalene, Argan Oil, and Meadowfoam Seed Oil sounds like it smells just as good as it works.

RELATED: This Always Sold-Out Haircare Brand Made a Dermaroller For Your Scalp—& It’s 20% Off Right Now

Act+Acre Cold-Processed Lightweight Leave-In Conditioner

Act+Acre Cold-Pressed Lightweight Leave-In Conditioner is a lightweight leave-in treatment that assists in restoring hydration, smoothing frizz, and strengthening the hair for a healthy finish. Ever the popular ingredient, it’s made with a Snow Mushroom Blend, which is a vegan ingredient that has been proven to absorb up to 500 times its weight in water.

It’s made with 0% silicones—this tends to eliminate frizz, hydrate hair, and reduce breakage without causing irritation to the scalp. This is more important than you think—I personally went into founder Helen Reavey‘s space dedicated to the brand and learned that my hair was full of tons of build-up, mainly due to silicone. We put a microscopic scalp camera onto my head and even the area around were I usually wear my ponytail was full of gunk—gross. I’ve been on a silicone cleanse for the past month (as ordered by trained trichologist Helen) and let me tell you, my hair has never felt cleaner.

I’m using the brand’s Hair Cleanse and Conditioner, which is also made with silicones.

Visit Act+Acre’s website now to shop their brand new leave-in conditioner and other line of beloved products.