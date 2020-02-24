According to Reviews, These Acne Scar Removal Products are the Real Deal

Scroll To See More Images

Hyperpigmentation and breakouts suck, plain and simple. When they also affect the overall texture of your skin, just throw the whole day in rice because getting rid of just one requires extreme patience. Post-acne marks are stubborn and when you’re having a bad day, it probably feels like there isn’t enough makeup in the world to cover them up. Whether it’s a combination of bad habits like skin picking and junk food or the result of a genetic predisposition, there’s no magic quick fix (yet). However, we’ve seen enough product reviews—and amazing before/after photos—to know that some acne scar products are breaking ground with powerful formulas that deliver visible results in a matter of weeks.

Of course, prevention is the best kind of care. Daily sunscreen use combined with retinol and generally good skincare habits will lessen the possibility of post-breakout marks and scars. However, when everything seems to be working against your face instead of with it, these top-rated gels, ointments and serums promise to ease some discomfort and bring your skin back to its smoothest and brightest state.

This 100 percent vegan, oil-free gel is enriched with allantoin, a popular ingredient for diminishing scars, and the antioxidant allicin (derived from onion bulb) to further reduce the appearance of post-acne marks.

Designed for active and post-active breakouts, this two-in-one spot treatment uses salicylic acid to go beneath the skin’s surface and clear the actual breakout while niacinamide and hexylresorcinol combine to brighten and smooth the affected area.

This highly concentrated oil includes a 2 percent retinoid, vitamin c and vitamin e blend inside a non-comedogenic base (squalane and jojoba oil) to clear post-acne marks and keep moisture locked in.

In addition to providing antioxidant protection against future breakouts, this powerful serum features an advanced level of ascorbic acid, vitamins E and A, and olive leaf extract to clear and revitalize blemish-prone skin.

This Amazon top-seller is renowned for its ability to quickly heal scars of all kinds; from acne scars to scars from surgery, cuts and other injuries.

In as little as eight weeks, this Sephora top-seller promises to visibly shrink the appearance of old and new post-acne marks.

Using glycolic and salicylic acid to tackle blemishes both under and on top of the skin surface, these medicated pads with a soft and textured side to cleanse and reduce the appearance of blemishes old and new.

This luxe cult-fave is renowned for its powerful antioxidant formula (ferulic acid, vitamin E, vitamin C) that conditions and brightens dull complexions.

In addition to smoothing and balancing skin tone and texture, this Amazon favorite is also enriched with anti-inflammatory ingredients to help prevent blemishes.

CeraVe’s newest retinol formula is made specifically for skin that’s been plagued with acne marks, but also needs some love in the moisture department too.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.