Acne Remedies That Are Total Myths

Unless you’re one of those impossibly lucky people who hasn’t suffered from one pimple your entire life (we’re jealous of your zit-free prom night), chances are you’ve dealt with acne at some point or another. Nothing ruins a day like waking up with a huge pimple, or not being able to get rid of one for weeks.

While there are countless remedies for clear skin, they can’t all be good (that would be too easy). Why waste time on a treatment if it’s not going to work? So, to help you get on the road to beautiful, glowing skin, we’ve rounded up some common acne “treatments” that are actually myths. Read on below!

MORE: How to Get Rid of Acne Overnight: 8 Treatments That Work

Toothpaste: While toothpaste can act like a mask to pull impurities out of your skin, it can also dry out the skin, leaving you with larger issues than when you started. What’s worse, if you use a gel toothpaste instead, the gel can sting and burn your skin, causing a whole slew of other issues.

Lemon Juice: The antiseptic properties of lemon juice can help to rid your skin of bacteria, which can help with acne, however if you’ve got sensitive skin or your skin is exposed to the sun while lemon juice is on the surface, redness and rash can occur.

Advil Liqui-Gels: One popular method of acne treatment is to puncture the capsule of a Advil Liqui-Gels and use the gel as a topical treatment. While the anti-inflammatory properties will help swelling to go down, the gel won’t absorb into the skin enough to make a difference.

MORE: How to Prevent Acne: 8 Expert Tips to Save Your Face

Sliced Tomatoes: The juice of a tomato can deliver vitamin A to your skin, making it glow, but won’t do very much for pimples. If you’ve got an extreme case of acne, tomatoes won’t make things worse, but it won’t clear up your skin, either.

Chemical Peels: If you’re looking to do away with an entire layer of skin, a chemical peel may be what you’re looking for, but it won’t actually help with acne. By removing the external layer of skin, it temporarily gets rid of spots and makes a more shallow space for scars to settle into, but it won’t actually get rid of your acne.

Eye Drops: It’s true that eye drops can help reduce the redness of a pimple if used as a spot treatment, but that’s about as far as they’ll get you. Eye drops won’t actually clear up any acne that you’re trying to treat.

Tanning: While the sun does dry out pimples and help to clear up your skin, the backlash is far worse. The pimples come back even more aggressively than when they started, so you may have clear skin for a couple of days, but the long term result will be much harder to deal with.

Image via Istock