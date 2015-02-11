Why Those With Acne-Prone Skin Shouldn’t Fear Oil

There’s a common myth that those with acne-prone skin should steer clear of face oils. While we don’t recommend you lather your face with the stuff, using oil correctly (and the right kind) will leave your complexion clearer and more radiant than ever. Allow us to explain.

First, many make the mistake of grouping acne-prone and oil-prone skin types together. However, you can be one without the other. “Some people with acne have combination skin,” says New York-based dermatologist Dr. Debra Jaliman. “Their skin is dry in some areas and oily in others,” mostly the T-zone. An essential oil will obviously work well to “balance out the dry area of the acne-prone skin.” However, get this—certain oils will even help to treat the acne itself.

Bergamot oil is a natural antibiotic and disinfectant. “This makes the oil great for those with acne, as it helps to kill the bacteria on the skin before it can react to create blackheads and pimples,” says Skin Authority CEO, Founder and Product Formulator Celeste Hilling. “Bergamot has an added property of helping to control excess oil production in the skin, attacking acne from two sides.” Try Skin Authority Oil Nutrient for Face, Hair & Nails ($29, skinauthority.com), an essential oil cocktail which includes bergamot. It’s so light, it leaves no greasy residue behind.

Dr. Neal Schultz adds tea tree oil to the acne products in BeautyRx line because it also boasts anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. The amount is so small he doesn’t even include them on the ingredients list—although the effect is amazing. “Adding 1/10 of one percent is not going to cause [more oil or acne].”

Bottom line: don’t fear essentials oils. However, be conscious that you don’t need a lot. Essential oils are so concentrated that all you need is a drop or two to reap these amazing anti-bacterial benefits. Now that’s beautiful.

