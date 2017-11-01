10 Stellar Cleansers to Try If You Struggle With Acne

We can buy a new skin treatment all day, everyday—but everyone who has battled acne and come out on the other side victorious knows that clear skin really begins with an amazing cleanser. Beyond that, if you’re using the wrong face wash, it can actually be making your acne-prone skin worse. But not these products—they’re truly the best of the best.

What makes these acne cleansers so good for blemishes is the ingredients that they include when formulating the product. Many of these face washes contain salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide, both which deep clean and reduce blemishes. Many also contain natural products like clays and herbs that do wonders to suck up excess oil and vanish breakouts.

If you struggle with acne, toss your typical drugstore soap and make sure to give these acne cleansers a try.

Originally published December 2014. Updated October 2017.