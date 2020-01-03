The Best Acne-Fighting Cleansers That Won’t Sting Sensitive Skin

Scroll To See More Images

If you struggle with adult acne, you’re probably painfully aware of the difficulty that comes with finding a a breakout-banishing cleanser that won’t completely strip your skin of all oils or irritate reactive skin types. Fortunately, there plenty of acne cleansers for sensitive skin that will help control oil and keep acne at bay, without exacerbating redness and over-drying. While many anti-acne face washes seem to be designed with hormonal teens with excess oils, gentle cleansers that combat acne flare-ups but also help out with your anti-aging skincare endeavors are indeed in existence.

If you have sensitive and acne-prone skin, looking for a product that doesn’t contain harsh ingredients like sulfates or comedogenic (aka ingredients that clog your pores and hence, promote breakouts) mineral oils is the best course of action. Of course, there are also all-natural anti-bacterial solutions including Tea Tree oil that tend to be less likely to leave your skin feeling tight, flaky and downright inflamed compared with other traditional treatments. Salicylic acid and Benzoyl Peroxide are the two gold-standard anti-acne actives that are found in most cleansers, and while they’re effective when it comes to banishing (and preventing) breakouts, they can be harsh on the skin — especially if you’re sensitive or dry. Opting for a formula infused with calming additives like Chamomile and aloe will help to offset any drying or irritation caused by them.

1. Christina Moss Naturals Face Wash

This gentle facial cleanser is completely free of irritating chemicals, including parabens, synthetic fragrances, sulfates and preservatives, making it ideal for sensitive skin types and those who suffer from rosacea and eczema.

2. Neutrogena Acne & Anti-Redness Face Wash

This ultra calming cleanser not only helps prevent breakouts by deeply cleansing the pores, but it also combats redness and inflammation caused by acne flare ups and irritation. It contains Salicylic acid combined with Neutrogena’s MicroClear technology, which helps improve the delivery of salicylic acid, making it more effective.

3. Clean & Clear Sensitive Skin Face Wash

Foaming facial cleansers tend to be linked to over-drying, but this affordable drugstore option keeps excess sebum and breakout-causing bacteria at bay without causing your skin to react or feel uncomfortably tight post-cleanse.