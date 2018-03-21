StyleCaster
Share

15 Best Acid Cleansers to Add Your Skin Care Routine

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 Best Acid Cleansers to Add Your Skin Care Routine

by
15 Best Acid Cleansers to Add Your Skin Care Routine
15 Start slideshow
Photo: Allison Kahler

When most of us hear the word “acid,” we immediately think of something that burns and causes discomfort. But in the context of skin care, it’s actually quite beneficial to keeping our skin clear of the things that become breeding ground for breakouts. There are many ways to incorporate acid cleansers into your regimen, but first, let’s get into what a refresher is, how it works and why experts love recommending it.

MORE: 10 Stellar Cleansers to Try If You Struggle With Acne

For starters, all acids, regardless of the category they fall into (more on this in a sec), are renowned for their exfoliating powers. According to board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Melissa Doft, “they remove the dead cells along the top layer of your skin, allowing new cells to populate the surface and thus making your skin look more radiant and decreasing fine lines.” She also says they help to remove sebum, which can clog pores and stimulate acne.

Most acids fall under one of two categories: BHA or AHA. BHAs, or beta-hydroxy acids, are oil-soluble, meaning they can dissolve in a water or oil solution and are able to deeply penetrate the skin. This makes them an especially smart choice for anyone with oily layers. Doft says BHAs are most often found in willow bark and salicylic acid, which is often used in spot treatments.

AHAs, or alpha-hydroxy acids, are sort of the opposite. Doft says these “are not oil soluble, so they tend to treat the surface of the skin by exfoliating the top layer.” They’re most commonly found in glycolic from sugar cane, citric from citric fruits, lactic from sour milk, malic from apples, and tartaric from grapes.

MORE: Glycolic Acid Face Wash Is The Key To Brighter Skin

Acids, overall, aren’t exclusive to a specific skin type or lifestyle. Most of us can benefit from them, although Doft says “patients with sensitive skin will want to look for formulations with lower concentrations of citric or glycolic acids, as they can be irritating and cause redness.”

More often than not, a lot of products on the market will combine several acids to better target skin issues. You can expect to feel nothing at all or a little tingling upon application, but see a doctor if you experience excessive dryness, redness, or significant burning. With all that being said, there are a ton of options for adding acids to your routine. Ahead are some of our favorite picks, from masks to cleansers and toners.

A version of this article was originally published in January 2018.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15
STYLECASTER | Acid Cleansers | Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboo Glycolic Night Serum
BHA & AHA: Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboo Glycolic Night Serum

$90 at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Acid Cleansers | Natura Bisse Facial Cleansing Gel with AHA
AHA: Natura Bisse Facial Cleansing Gel with AHA

$52 at Bergdorf Goodman

Photo: Bergdorf Goodman
STYLECASTER | Acid Cleansers | Herbivore Botanicals Blue Tansy Resurfacing Mask
BHA & AHA: Herbivore Botanicals Blue Tansy Resurfacing Mask

$48 at Amazon

Photo: Amazon
STYLECASTER | Acid Cleansers | MZ Skin Cleanse & Clarify Mask
AHA: MZ Skin Cleanse & Clarify Mask

$92 at MZ Skin

Photo: MZ Skin
STYLECASTER | Acid Cleansers | Paula's Choice Skin-Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid
BHA: Paula's Choice Skin-Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid

$29 at Amazon

Photo: Amazon
STYLECASTER | Acid Cleansers | Dermalogica Clearing Skin Wash
BHA: Dermalogica Clearing Skin Wash

$25 at Amazon

Photo: Amazon
STYLECASTER | Acid Cleansers | Dermalogica Clearing Skin Wash
BHA & AHA: The Ordinary Peeling Solution

$22 at Amazon

Photo: Amazon
STYLECASTER | Acid Cleansers | Neutrogena Pore Refining Cleanser
BHA & AHA: Neutrogena Pore Refining Cleanser

$7 at Amazon

Photo: Amazon
STYLECASTER | Acid Cleansers | Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser
BHA & AHA: Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser

$65 at Amazon

Photo: Amazon
STYLECASTER | Acid Cleansers | Fresh Vitamin Nectar Vibrancy-Boosting Face Mask
AHA: Fresh Vitamin Nectar Vibrancy-Boosting Face Mask

$75 at Amazon

Photo: Amazon
STYLECASTER | Acid Cleansers | Peter Thomas Roth AHA/BHA Acne Clearing Gel
BHA & AHA: Peter Thomas Roth AHA/BHA Acne Clearing Gel

$28 at Amazon

Photo: Amazon
STYLECASTER | Acid Cleansers | Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil
BHA: Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil

$80 at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Acid Cleansers | Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask
AHA: Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask

$45 at Glow Recipe

Photo: Glow Recipe
STYLECASTER | Acid Cleansers | Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask
BHA: Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask

$58 at Amazon

Photo: Amazon
STYLECASTER | Acid Cleansers | Krave Beauty Kale-lalu-yAHA
AHA: Krave Beauty Kale-lalu-yAHA

$25 at Krave Beauty

Photo: Krave Beauty

Next slideshow starts in 10s

50 Cute and Creative Nail Art Designs for Spring

50 Cute and Creative Nail Art Designs for Spring
  • STYLECASTER | Acid Cleansers | Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboo Glycolic Night Serum
  • STYLECASTER | Acid Cleansers | Natura Bisse Facial Cleansing Gel with AHA
  • STYLECASTER | Acid Cleansers | Herbivore Botanicals Blue Tansy Resurfacing Mask
  • STYLECASTER | Acid Cleansers | MZ Skin Cleanse & Clarify Mask
  • STYLECASTER | Acid Cleansers | Paula's Choice Skin-Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid
  • STYLECASTER | Acid Cleansers | Dermalogica Clearing Skin Wash
  • STYLECASTER | Acid Cleansers | Dermalogica Clearing Skin Wash
  • STYLECASTER | Acid Cleansers | Neutrogena Pore Refining Cleanser
  • STYLECASTER | Acid Cleansers | Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser
  • STYLECASTER | Acid Cleansers | Fresh Vitamin Nectar Vibrancy-Boosting Face Mask
  • STYLECASTER | Acid Cleansers | Peter Thomas Roth AHA/BHA Acne Clearing Gel
  • STYLECASTER | Acid Cleansers | Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil
  • STYLECASTER | Acid Cleansers | Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask
  • STYLECASTER | Acid Cleansers | Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask
  • STYLECASTER | Acid Cleansers | Krave Beauty Kale-lalu-yAHA
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share