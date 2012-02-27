Get The Hottest Oscar Hairstyles At Home!

We finally made it the most glamourous awards show of the year: the Oscars! Just as we expected, we saw some gorgeous gowns and amazing hairstyles. While we can’t help you score a vintage Dior dress, we have great tips to get your hair looking red-carpet ready. Wella Professionals was responsible for some of the best looks of the night, and now their celebrity stylists are sharing their tips on how they created these hot Hollywood hairstyles.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Michelle Williams

Michelle’s pixie is very modern and sophisticated chic. The hair has just enough texture to make the look sweet, yet edgy.

To Get The Look:

First, start by applying Sebastian Professional Mousse Forte to wet hair, then allow it to air dry. With a small round brush, finish off with a blow dry that gives the hair more height, then use your hands to set the part and bangs. Finish the look with Wella Professionals Stay Essential Finishing Spray to set in place.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Penelope Cruz

The actress showed off very old Hollywood glamour, channeling the 1950s Grace Kelly finger waves that perfectly complemented her Armani Privé gown.

To Get The Look:

Start with dry hair and use a small amount of Wella Professionals Natural Volume Styling Mousse at the roots. Set hair in steam hot rollers by rolling hair straight back from the head. This will give hair extra texture and curl. Use smaller rollers at the back of the head to create a tighter curl, and then pin hair underneath into a faux bob. Lightly mist with Wella Professionals Dynamic Fix 45 Second Crafting Spray, then back comb and tease at the root. Brush out the finger waves into place and set with Wella Professionals Stay Essential Finishing Spray.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Leslie Mann

Stylist Rod Ortega decided to give Leslie a ponytail for a more youthful look that made for a fun contrast to her elegant, sequin-detailed dress. The high ponytail also works well for her face shape, creating a beautiful silhouette.

To Get The Look:

Start out by prepping wet hair with Wella Professionals Velvet Amplifier to prime hair for a smooth blowout. Use a small amount of Wella Professionals Mirror Polish Shine Serum on the ends of the hair for added smoothness and shine. Blow out with a round brush at the roots for texture and use a Mason Pearson paddle brush to blow dry from mid-length to the ends. Back comb for extra volume, especially at the roots, and use a flat brush from mid-length to ends again so there is texture, but not curl. Then leave the front and sides of the hair out, pull the rest of the hair into a ponytail near the top of the back of the head. Smooth the hair left out of the ponytail back and wrap around the elastic to hide the band. Spray the style with Wella Professionals Stay Essential Finishing Spray to hold in place while leaving it with lots of natural movement.

John Shearer/WireImage

Olivia Wilde

Stylist Davy Newkirk and Olivia opted to go for a chic 70’s inspired updo to complement her strapless Gucci gown that she wore to the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The roughed up, simplistic yet super chic updo gave her a timeless and effortlessly beautiful look.

To Get The Look:

First, apply Wella Professionals Pearl Styler to wet hair and rough dry it, using your hand and a blow dryer. This will give hair extra texture before styling. Next, gather hair at the crown of the head and secure with a bungee cord. You can tease the ends to rough it up a bit more, for added edgy texture. Loosely twisted the hair around the bungee for a loose structure and secure with bobby pins and hair pins. To finish, spray the hair with Wella Professionals Dynamic Fix hairspray, and rough up the hair with fingers at the root and around the bun, spraying once again with the Dynamic Fix to add sheen and hold the look for the night.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Nina DoBrev

Celebrity stylist Riawna Capri gave Nina a youthful looking fishtail ponytail that is easier to create at home than you think.

To Get The Look:

First, spray Wella Professionals Ocean Spritz all over and scrunch hair for a nice beachy texture. Loosely gather the hair into a slightly messy ponytail with a center part. Then, begin your fishtail braid. Once done, pull a couple pieces out to create a more distressed look and finish with a shine spray, such as Wella Professionals Shimmer Delight all over for a polished finish.

