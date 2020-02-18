10 Chic Ways to Accessorize Short Hair Like You Just Stepped Off a Runway

Scroll To See More Images
The standout appeal of short hair is efficiency. In other words, less isn’t more. Less is, in fact, less. Goodbye scrunchies and copious amounts of conditioner—styling is a mere blip on the radar of your morning routine, especially if you braved a pair of clippers for a full-on buzzcut. When I took the plunge last year, all of the downsizing I experienced seemed almost too good to be true. If there was any downside to this upgrade, it was re-learning what accessories look good on short hair, period.
I was never big on the details, to begin with. When I had long hair, it was either out or in a ponytail without a barrette or headband to elevate my penchant for keeping things basic. With that being said, I find it ironic that going short turned on some internal need to, well, have a little more fun with my hair routine. On my Instagram feed, the majority of accessorized #lewks are relegated to people with strands that end way past the shoulder; ribbon woven throughout ponytails, beads adorning box braids—stuff like that.
But make no mistake, short hair is just as versatile. Whether you’re completely buzzed, maintaining a classic pixie or trying some new version of the bob, some or all of these accessory ideas will instantly elevate your less-than-lengthy ‘do whenever your mood calls for it.

Velvet season is here and we couldn’t be more thrilled! Play with texture and color this fall and holiday season!⠀ ⠀ @beholdmelat wears JADE with her floral suit. Styled by @kikabolinha, photographed by @janacantua for our latest campaign in Austin. #FanmDjanm #Headwrap #InMyHeadwrap
Headwrap
The headwrap is one of the most versatile accessories in my hair arsenal since it can be manipulated into so many different beautiful shapes, whether you want to wear one just because or disguise a bad hair day.
Snap Clips
The snap clip came back with a vengeance last year as a stylish accessory no longer reserved for our younger years. Today, you can shop for an innumerable amount of designs to pair with anything in your closet.

Behind the scenes with Rogue Magazine. Winter Issue No. 8. #Repost @roguemagazine ・・・ In celebration of @blackpanther shattering box office records this weekend, we’re excited to premiere @roguemagazine’s short film with @danaigurira —tell us what you think! For more on Danai, click link in bio. Director: @tribefederation Styling: @jordan_grossman Makeup: @agostinamakeup Song: ‘Please’ by @hoyla__ #danaigurira #blackpanther #tribefederation #okoye
Ear Cuff
For buzzcuts especially, the ear cuff is a standout accessory that will add some high-fashion flair to your ‘do (or lack thereof).

NEW WORK. It was so much fun collaborating with @glamouruk on how I use hair accessories. From scarves to brooches to hair clips.... here is a way to vibe out. Thank you to the best team 🙏 Photography by @fernandogomezphoto Makeup by @francescabrazzo Beauty Editor @camilla.kay #hairbyadir #withvirtue #glamouruk
Skinny Headband
The headband is as classic as peanut butter and jelly. It works for all hair lengths and textures. As for the thickness of the band, that’s really up to you.
Thick Headband
As of late, the thicker knotted headband is inescapable on the runway and our Instagram feeds.

Spent this love day cutting off all my hair and I feel beautiful and spicy and single and definitely not ready to mingle please stay away but like please compliment me but just don’t come too close thnx.❤️ #shorthair #shorthairstyle #crueltyfreebeauty #vegangirl #veganmakeup #dewymakeup #neutralmakeup
Bobby Pins
Bobby pins aren’t just hidden hair tools. They can also be used to add color, bling and/or dimension to any style.
Headwrap Hairband
The 360-degree headband (typically made of stretchy material) is a great way to keep hair out of the face or pair with an athleisure ‘fit.
Mini Claw Clips
Here’s another childhood classic that’s been reinvented to mesh with our grown-up hairstyles.
Pins
Though they’re typcially associated with wedding hairstyles, these teeny pins can be used to create some truly avant-garde styles.
Hair Comb
Whether it’s built to stretch or meant to hold just one part of your hair, the hair comb is an oldie-but-goodie way to give a basic hairstyle much-needed flair.
