10 Chic Ways to Accessorize Short Hair Like You Just Stepped Off a Runway

by
Photo: ImaxTree.

The standout appeal of short hair is efficiency. In other words, less isn’t more. Less is, in fact, less. Goodbye scrunchies and copious amounts of conditioner—styling is a mere blip on the radar of your morning routine, especially if you braved a pair of clippers for a full-on buzzcut. When I took the plunge last year, all of the downsizing I experienced seemed almost too good to be true. If there was any downside to this upgrade, it was re-learning what accessories look good on short hair, period.

I was never big on the details, to begin with. When I had long hair, it was either out or in a ponytail without a barrette or headband to elevate my penchant for keeping things basic. With that being said, I find it ironic that going short turned on some internal need to, well, have a little more fun with my hair routine. On my Instagram feed, the majority of accessorized #lewks are relegated to people with strands that end way past the shoulder; ribbon woven throughout ponytails, beads adorning box braids—stuff like that.

But make no mistake, short hair is just as versatile. Whether you’re completely buzzed, maintaining a classic pixie or trying some new version of the bob, some or all of these accessory ideas will instantly elevate your less-than-lengthy ‘do whenever your mood calls for it.

Headwrap

The headwrap is one of the most versatile accessories in my hair arsenal since it can be manipulated into so many different beautiful shapes, whether you want to wear one just because or disguise a bad hair day.

short hair accessories headwrap 10 Chic Ways to Accessorize Short Hair Like You Just Stepped Off a Runway

Fanm Djanm.

Fanm Djamn Jade Headwrap $40
buy it

Snap Clips

The snap clip came back with a vengeance last year as a stylish accessory no longer reserved for our younger years. Today, you can shop for an innumerable amount of designs to pair with anything in your closet.

short hair accessories snap clips 10 Chic Ways to Accessorize Short Hair Like You Just Stepped Off a Runway

Riviera.

Riviera Hairology Mini Snap Clips $8
buy it

Ear Cuff

For buzzcuts especially, the ear cuff is a standout accessory that will add some high-fashion flair to your ‘do (or lack thereof).

short hair accessories ear cuff 10 Chic Ways to Accessorize Short Hair Like You Just Stepped Off a Runway

Aiede.

Aiede Spiral Ear Cuff $8.99
buy it

Skinny Headband

The headband is as classic as peanut butter and jelly. It works for all hair lengths and textures. As for the thickness of the band, that’s really up to you.

short hair accessories skinny headband 10 Chic Ways to Accessorize Short Hair Like You Just Stepped Off a Runway

Tasha.

Tasha Crystal Headband $24
buy it

Thick Headband

As of late, the thicker knotted headband is inescapable on the runway and our Instagram feeds.

short hair accessories thick headband 10 Chic Ways to Accessorize Short Hair Like You Just Stepped Off a Runway

BP.

BP. Tie Dye Headband $15
buy it

Bobby Pins

Bobby pins aren’t just hidden hair tools. They can also be used to add color, bling and/or dimension to any style.

short hair accessories kitsch 10 Chic Ways to Accessorize Short Hair Like You Just Stepped Off a Runway

Kitsch.

Kitsch 3-Piece Bobby Pin Set $12
buy it
Retro Glam

Headwrap Hairband

The 360-degree headband (typically made of stretchy material) is a great way to keep hair out of the face or pair with an athleisure ‘fit.

short hair accessories headwrap headband 10 Chic Ways to Accessorize Short Hair Like You Just Stepped Off a Runway

Elacucos.

Elacucos 4-Pack Headwrap Hairbands $9.89
buy it

Mini Claw Clips

Here’s another childhood classic that’s been reinvented to mesh with our grown-up hairstyles.

short hair accessories mini claw clips 10 Chic Ways to Accessorize Short Hair Like You Just Stepped Off a Runway

Anbala.

Anbala Hair Claw Clips $12.59
buy it

Pins

Though they’re typcially associated with wedding hairstyles, these teeny pins can be used to create some truly avant-garde styles.

short hair accessories pearl pins 10 Chic Ways to Accessorize Short Hair Like You Just Stepped Off a Runway

Unicra.

Unicra Silver Hair Pins $6.66
buy it
@xarguedas29 lookin gorgeous 💫😍💘 #HaloBrides

Hair Comb

Whether it’s built to stretch or meant to hold just one part of your hair, the hair comb is an oldie-but-goodie way to give a basic hairstyle much-needed flair.

short hair accessories hair comb 10 Chic Ways to Accessorize Short Hair Like You Just Stepped Off a Runway

CasualFashion.

CasualFashion Beaded Hair Combs $6.99
buy it

