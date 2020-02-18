10 Chic Ways to Accessorize Short Hair Like You Just Stepped Off a Runway

Scroll To See More Images

The standout appeal of short hair is efficiency. In other words, less isn’t more. Less is, in fact, less. Goodbye scrunchies and copious amounts of conditioner—styling is a mere blip on the radar of your morning routine, especially if you braved a pair of clippers for a full-on buzzcut. When I took the plunge last year, all of the downsizing I experienced seemed almost too good to be true. If there was any downside to this upgrade, it was re-learning what accessories look good on short hair, period.

I was never big on the details, to begin with. When I had long hair, it was either out or in a ponytail without a barrette or headband to elevate my penchant for keeping things basic. With that being said, I find it ironic that going short turned on some internal need to, well, have a little more fun with my hair routine. On my Instagram feed, the majority of accessorized #lewks are relegated to people with strands that end way past the shoulder; ribbon woven throughout ponytails, beads adorning box braids—stuff like that.

But make no mistake, short hair is just as versatile. Whether you’re completely buzzed, maintaining a classic pixie or trying some new version of the bob, some or all of these accessory ideas will instantly elevate your less-than-lengthy ‘do whenever your mood calls for it.

Headwrap

The headwrap is one of the most versatile accessories in my hair arsenal since it can be manipulated into so many different beautiful shapes, whether you want to wear one just because or disguise a bad hair day.

Snap Clips

The snap clip came back with a vengeance last year as a stylish accessory no longer reserved for our younger years. Today, you can shop for an innumerable amount of designs to pair with anything in your closet.

Ear Cuff

For buzzcuts especially, the ear cuff is a standout accessory that will add some high-fashion flair to your ‘do (or lack thereof).

Skinny Headband

The headband is as classic as peanut butter and jelly. It works for all hair lengths and textures. As for the thickness of the band, that’s really up to you.

Thick Headband

As of late, the thicker knotted headband is inescapable on the runway and our Instagram feeds.

Bobby Pins

Bobby pins aren’t just hidden hair tools. They can also be used to add color, bling and/or dimension to any style.

Headwrap Hairband

The 360-degree headband (typically made of stretchy material) is a great way to keep hair out of the face or pair with an athleisure ‘fit.

Mini Claw Clips

Here’s another childhood classic that’s been reinvented to mesh with our grown-up hairstyles.

Pins

Though they’re typcially associated with wedding hairstyles, these teeny pins can be used to create some truly avant-garde styles.

Hair Comb

Whether it’s built to stretch or meant to hold just one part of your hair, the hair comb is an oldie-but-goodie way to give a basic hairstyle much-needed flair.

