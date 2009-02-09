When it comes to looking good and staying healthy, it’s best to cover all your bases. And with antioxidants still being buzz-worthy, there’s no better way to get a mega-dose of acai, that Brazilian superfruit harvested in Amazonian rainforests, often found Stateside in juice form. But go beyond drinking it and find that that packed with amino acids, essential fatty acids and antioxidants, it’s worth ingesting on the outside too. Put down the smoothie and glean the benefits of the acai pulp for hair and skin. Check out these products packed with a powerful punch – all due to a little grape-sized fruit. Because in these harsh winter months, there’s no such thing as overdoing it with the vitamins!

1. Combined with sugar to soothe, acai maintains elasticity in this rich body moisturizer, perfect for cold-weather protection.

Fresh Sugar Acai Delay Body Cream, $65, at fresh.com

2. Acai gives dull skin a boost of hydration with this unique cleanser that goes on like a balm and turns into a milky froth.

Rodial A-List Cleanser, $59, at beauty.com

3. Chew on this! These sugary, gummi bear vitamin boosters are said to help skin regenerate and increase the absorption of skin care ingredients (like acai).

Borba Gummi Bear Boosters, $25 (136 Count Sack), at borba.com

4. Maintaining color is just as important as coloring it right in the first place so protect hair with this acai-infused formula that smells great too.

Herbal Essences Color Me Happy Conditioner, $4, at drugstore.com

5. All hair types can benefit from acai, guava and soymilk to gently cleanse tresses.

Vitamin Shampoo Nutritional Acai Berry Guava Shampoo, $7, at amazon.com

6. All organic, all natural and all vegetarian, this duo of eye and facial cream is packed with vitamins and antioxidants and free of anything synthetic or artificial.

Organic Acai Berry Anti-Aging Eye Cream, $25, at 100percentpure.com

7. Combat the sun’s damaging rays and the dreaded signs of aging with an high SPF and acai’s antioxidant-infused sunscreen.

3LAB Perfect Sunblock SPF 55, $55, barneys.com

8. This multi-tasking serum contains acai to fortify skin and combat aging and goji berries for firming and protection.

The Solution by Envision Beauty, $74, at envision-beauty.com

9. This all-in-one mask (it exfoliates and deep cleans) is like a detox without the sacrifice.

Pangea Organics Facial Mask, Japanese Matcha Tea with Acai and Goji Berry, $35, at pangeaorganics.com

10. High shine plus acai to soften skin make this an easy choice for a do-it-all gloss.

Tarte Double Dose Berry Boost & Gloss (shown in Acai Boost), $21, at sephora.com